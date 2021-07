Koss Co. (NYSE:KOSS) Major Shareholder Sells $379,018.38 in Stock

Koss Co. (NYSE:KOSS) major shareholder John C. Koss, Jr. sold 13,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $379,018.38. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:KOSS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 107,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $127.45.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

