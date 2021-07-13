ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $385,300.00.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.29. 307,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,204. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

