Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54.

CBOE traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 335,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,660. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

