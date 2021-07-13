Trey Byus Sells 20,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,617. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

