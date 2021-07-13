Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 554.0% in June

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 554.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.19% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. 23,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,980. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31.

