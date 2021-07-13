First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 990.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of First National stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. First National has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

