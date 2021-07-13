Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.0820

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $245,748.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00808093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,502,556 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

