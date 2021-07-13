$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Vonage also reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 1,316,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,778. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

