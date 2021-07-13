Nancy J. Hutson Sells 23,333 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $393,394.38.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,739. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.