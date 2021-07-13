Nancy J. Hutson Sells 23,333 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $393,394.38.
Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,739. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
