Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 11,056 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $412,941.60.
NTNX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 1,348,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,386. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $40.71.
About Nutanix
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.