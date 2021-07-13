Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 11,056 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $412,941.60.

NTNX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 1,348,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,386. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Get Nutanix alerts:

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.