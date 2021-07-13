Biotech Aps Wg Sells 11,229 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $405,928.35.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $2,472,460.00.

NYSE:YMAB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 134,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,260. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.