Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 106,886 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 106,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64.

NYSE HSON traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

