Decentral Games (DG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $593,279.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $29.00 million and approximately $593,279.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $101.61 or 0.00314130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00115158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00152727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,419.93 or 1.00222311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00940989 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,397 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

