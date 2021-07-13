Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,952. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

