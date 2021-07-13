Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,508. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

