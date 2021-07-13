RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 33,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $1.9081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

