Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,388.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 169,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,201. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.
Petrogress Company Profile
Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.