Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,388.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 169,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,201. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The company engages in the refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products; marine and land transportation, marketing, and retailing of gas oil, naphtha, fuels, and lubricants.

