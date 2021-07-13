Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of Roscan Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roscan Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RCGCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

