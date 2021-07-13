Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,677. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

