Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Buy

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,316. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

