Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CPSI traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $823,628. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

