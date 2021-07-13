Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight Sells 14,874 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $450,682.20.

Kenneth D. Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90.

NYSE NVTA traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. 2,288,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,209. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

