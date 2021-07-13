Gary B. Smith Sells 7,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $448,125.00.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 936,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,116. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

