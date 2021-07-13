Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Sells $429,639.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $429,639.00.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.42. 267,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,864. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

