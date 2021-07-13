Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $1,280.53

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,261.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE SAM traded down $38.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $940.70. The company had a trading volume of 236,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,683. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $589.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,040.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.28. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

