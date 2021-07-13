nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 380,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,824. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,071,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

