Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.81. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.02. The stock had a trading volume of 266,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

