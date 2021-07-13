The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in June

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

BKEAY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468. The Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.