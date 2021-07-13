Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $482,400.00.

NYSE EXPI traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 622,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,034. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

