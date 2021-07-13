Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $482,400.00.
NYSE EXPI traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 622,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,034. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00.
eXp World Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.