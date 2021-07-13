Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45.
Shares of EA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,072. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.