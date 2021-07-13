Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45.

Shares of EA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,072. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.