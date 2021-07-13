Brokerages Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Price Target at €97.30

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.30 ($115.65).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN traded up €1.58 ($1.86) on Thursday, reaching €88.80 ($104.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.