-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.68). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($3.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

SAVE traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after buying an additional 121,712 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

