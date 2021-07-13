Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $38.59. 599,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Camping World by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Camping World by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Camping World by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

