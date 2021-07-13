Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) SVP Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.
PLAY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 694,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,336. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $51.73.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
