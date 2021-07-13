Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director David B. Wright Sells 3,000 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 909,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,319. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

