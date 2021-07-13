Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50.

Datadog stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 1,077,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,103. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

