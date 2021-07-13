Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00.
NYSE TLS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 454,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,615. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.
Telos Company Profile
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.