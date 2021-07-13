Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00.

NYSE TLS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 454,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,615. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

