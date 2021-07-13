CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 7,683.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,929,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPMD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 872,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,783. CannaPharmaRX has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

