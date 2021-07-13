Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 4,968.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CNTMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 167,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

