Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 47,000.0%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 47,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,474. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
