Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 47,000.0%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 47,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,474. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

