Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams Sells 10,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 412,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

