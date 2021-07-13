Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

NYSE MPWR traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.45. 322,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,372. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

