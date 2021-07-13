Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Teradyne posted sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

TER stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.79. 1,008,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.