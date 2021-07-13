Autonio (NIOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $210,727.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $210,727.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00119408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00155222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,695.67 or 1.00288034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.00951848 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,820,157 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

