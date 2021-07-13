Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

