Walter C. Johnsen Sells 9,548 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,548 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $421,066.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 32,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Get Acme United alerts:

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.