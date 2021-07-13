Walter C. Johnsen Sells 9,548 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,548 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $421,066.80.
Shares of NYSE:ACU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 32,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $48.31.
About Acme United
