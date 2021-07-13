Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) Director Purchases 4,200 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00.

GRBK stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 437,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,149. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

