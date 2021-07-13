Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) Director Purchases 4,200 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00.
GRBK stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 437,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,149. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $28.03.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.