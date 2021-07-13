Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRKR) Director Acquires $24,100.00 in Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRKR) Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00.

MRKR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 567,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,103. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

