David Powers Sells 2,225 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.01. 221,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,151. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $396.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

