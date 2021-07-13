Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Increases By 4,100.0%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 175,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,294. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Andes Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

